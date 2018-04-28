JSO inmate dies while in police custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after the death of an inmate Saturday at the JSO Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

In the early morning hours, Lina Odom, 28, was removed from her dorm and appeared to be in medical distress, according to investigators.

Odom was taken to the clinic to be evaluated. She was then taken to a local hospital due to her declining health.

Once Odom arrived at the hospital, she died, according to police.

The cause of death has not been determined, though investigators do not suspect foul play. Police said there is no indication of a use-of-force incident involving Odom and JSO personnel.

