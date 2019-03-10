1 person killed in crash involving 3 cars on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died in a crash, involving three vehicles, at the intersection of S. Bowden Circle and Buckhead Road Saturday evening.

Two of the drivers hit each other in a head-on collision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The third vehicle appeared to have been side swiped.

Police said one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames and people in the area tried to help put it out until fire rescue crews arrived. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The third driver is expected to be okay.

News4Jax received a call from a woman in a nearby neighborhood who said the impact from the crash shook her home.

East and westbound lanes of Bowden Road will be closed for several hours during the investigation. The alternate route is Parental Home Road. We have a crew gathering information at the scene.

