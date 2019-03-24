News

JSO investigating deadly pedestrian crash on the Westside

By Janay Cook - Producer

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Traffic Homicide is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the Westside. It happened on Lenox Avenue Saturday night. 

We are working to gather more information at this time. In the meantime, drivers are asked to stay away from the area.

