JSO investigating shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot on the Northside early Sunday morning according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just before 3:30 a.m. police were called to Palmdale Street. When they got there officers found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to be OK.

JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit is now investigating. No suspect information was given. If you have any information on this shooting you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

