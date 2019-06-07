JSO launching the Cure Violence Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first phase of Jacksonville’s Cure Violence Program launches Saturday, June 8.

JSO is implementing the program that aims at reducing crime in at-risk communities.

The program treats violence as if it’s contagious – and works with community to keep it from spreading.

It’s been used in several major cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia.

Now, it will officially launch in two different areas that have been identified as hot spots for violent crimes.

This weekend, the city of Jacksonville is taking the next step to reduce violent crime in the community.

The ‘cure violence’ program will launch in two areas that have been identified as two of the most violent zips.

Zone 1 which includes Downtown, Springfield and the Eastside and Zone 5 including Northwest Jacksonville, New Town and Baldwin.

The program sends highly trained ex-cons, known as ‘violence interrupters’ into these ‘hot spot’ zones to identify those at risk for being involved in a violent crime.

Earlier this week, violence interrupters hit the streets in Jacksonville to learn more about the issues facing the cities at-risk communities.

Many city leaders say they are hopeful this program will make a difference.

The program will officially launch Saturday at the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation Office.​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.