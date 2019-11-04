JSO looking for 'furever' homes for adorable dogs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help with finding homes for four adorable dogs.

The dogs up for adoption, Oak, Mercy, Daphne and Sammy, were a part of the "A New Leash on Life" program. The dogs in the program are rescued from places where they would be euthanized if not adopted and brought into a prison where they are fully trained by inmates, so they can be adopted.

The first dog up for adoption is Oak, a 5-year-old boy who is friendly, laid back and will do anything for a treat.

Mercy is a three-year-old female. She is shy at first, but once she trusts you she is very loyal. She prefers the company of male dogs.

Daphne is a two-year-old female. She is dog-friendly. She is very social and loves every person she meets.

Sammy is a three-year-old male. He is a very sweet and laid back boy. He is shy at first but will open up quickly. He is also dog-friendly.

All four dogs have been spayed/neutered, are up to date on shots and are microchipped. The adoption fee is $40.

If you are serious about adopting one of these pups, call or email Officer Harrell at 904-630-8836 or ‪Lisa.Harrell@jaxsheriff.org. ‬

