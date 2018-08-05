JSO confirms 9-year-old found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An overnight search for a 9-year-old girl who left her home Saturday night to go play with friends at her Washington Height apartment community ended when Asiah Desire Hughes ended when she was found safe around dawn Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced about 6:20 a.m. that Asiah was found asleep in a neighbor's apartment.

The girl went out at 7 p.m. Police were called to the complex on Moncrief Road around 10:40 p.m. when she had not returned home.

Offers scoured the complex overnight and issued a missing person bulletin.

Police said the girl was at a sleepover at a friend's apartment a few hundred feet from her home and her disappearance a miscommunication.

#JSO pleased to announce that Asiah Hughes has been located safe. Thank you for all of the RTs and assistance in getting this information out. Have a great Sunday!! pic.twitter.com/j2LEBSNwNK — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.