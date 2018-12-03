JSO: Man crashes into pole, dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver was killed Monday morning when his car slammed into a metal pole, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to Moncrief Road at Golfair Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Martin Sherwin, 59, crash his car into a metal pole and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives say only one car was involved in the crash.

This is the 139th reported traffic fatality in 2018.

