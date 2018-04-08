JSO: Man shot at Jacksonville Apartment, search on for gunman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Police are trying to track down a man they believe shot a another man at the Madison Woods Apartment Complex at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

JSO said sometime during an armed dispute the suspected gunman kicked in the front door, then went into the apartment and shot a man.

Investigators say the gunman then fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but so far there's no word on his condition.

The name of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information on the suspect you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.