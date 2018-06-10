JSO: Man shot in Hyde Park neighborhood

Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Hyde Park area Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Niblick Road just before 10 p.m., for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition, according to Jimmy Goodbread Jr. of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined the shooting took place about one-half mile away at the Magnolia Terrace Apartments on Jammes Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers and remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.