JSO: Man working on Westside home shot several times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man on the Westside who was working on house under construction was found suffering from several gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers said the man was found just after 3:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. They said he had been working on Line Street a few blocks from West Beaver Street.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man's name was not released. There was no immediate description of the shooter.

