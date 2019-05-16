Jacksonville officer hurt when driver smashes into patrol car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who rushed with neighbors to help after a car smashed into a stopped Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car Wednesday night said all they could think about was getting the officer out of the damaged car.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized after the crash but listed in stable condition, according to police. Police did not release details of his injuries.

Investigators said the officer was stopped in Northwest Jacksonville on Sunny Acres Drive East at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when a car driving west on 45th Street veered toward his marked patrol car. That car hit a power pole and stop sign before slamming into the front of the officer's car.

One of the good Samaritans who pulled the officer out of the smashed patrol car told News4Jax he heard a loud boom and ran outside.

“It was frightening, but my reaction was to just get him out of the car. If we had left him in the car, I don’t think he would have survived,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “That was my main concern was trying to -- that he was alright. That’s all I wanted.”

Another witness who captured video of the scene said the other car caught fire.

The first witness said it looked like the officer wasn't breathing when he and a neighbor and the driver of the other car pulled the officer out. He said the officer appeared to be going into shock when they laid him down and took off his vest.

"The next thing I know the driver that hit him gave him mouth to mouth, so he started right back breathing," the man said.

Police said that the other driver later tried to run from the scene but was caught and arrested on multiple charges. He was the only one in the car that hit the patrol vehicle.

The woman who captured the video said she saw the officer holding her neighbor's hand at one point, so she knew then that he was responsive. She said it was "a blessing" that the community rallied quickly to help the officer.

JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. The officer is being treated at UF Health Jacksonville.

