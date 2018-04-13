JSO: Officer involved in crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon on New Kings Road.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the officer was traveling northbound when the patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of New Kings Road and Loretta Avenue.

Police said the officer and one other person were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed.

All northbound lanes of New Kings Road are closed from Soutel Drive to Martin Luther King Drive will remain closed while police are investigating.

