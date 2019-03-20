JSO: Orange Park woman dies after head-on crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Orange Park woman died after a head-on crash Tuesday in Panama Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, Catherine Rosalie Moe was driving north on Buffalo Avenue, approaching 60th Street, when her vehicle left the northbound lane, entered the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

Police said Moe, 76, was taken to an area hospital, where she died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

