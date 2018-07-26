JSO: No abduction occurred at Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said after reports of a possible abduction in the parking lot of the Avenues Mall Thursday, investigators determined no such incident took place.

The incident was reported in the Belk parking lot at the Avenues Mall around 1:50 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw a man exit a white Ford Explorer, grab a female that was walking through the parking lot and place her in the SUV.

Just before 7 p.m., the Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet saying both the man and woman were found safe and that no abduction had occurred.

Avenues Mall Incident - Both individuals have been located safe. After seeing it on the news, they contacted police themselves. It is not an abduction, no crime is believed to have been committed. Thank you to everyone for helping us get the word out so quickly. https://t.co/mPCh98wAsE — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2018

