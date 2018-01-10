Suspicious fire reported in Arlington neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers from the The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call in Arlington, Wednesday morning after a suspicious fire was reported.

According to police, around 1:15 a.m. a man was spotted running from a house fire on Lamanto Avenue. The home was vacant and unoccupied and did have significant damage in the front. A person of interest was detained and taken in for questioning.

Police blocked Lamanto Avenue, just south of Lone Star Road during the investigation.

Initially, police reported there was a bomb investigation in the area. Around 5:45 a.m. News4Jax learned that police did not find a suspicious device.

