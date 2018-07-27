JSO: Significant increase in Jacksonville motorcycle thefts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is a significant increase in the amount of motorcycle thefts in 2018, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The agency is reporting there have been 137 motorcycles stolen so far this year, as opposed to 54 motorcycles stolen at this time in 2017.

Authorities said the majority of the motorcycle thefts are happening during the overnight hours at apartment complexes and residential driveways throughout Jacksonville.

To make a motorcycle less appealing to thieves, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is recommending the following anti-theft measures:

Park in a well-lit area and/or near security cameras.

Lock the ignition and steering (forks).

Take the keys with you. Officials said to not store the keys nearby.

Disable the motorcycle when parked, especially at night, by installing a kill switch or spring-loaded switch in a hidden location which must be pressed along with the start button and/or remove the main fuse.

Park the motorcycle indoors, such as in a garage, shed, patio or inside the residence, if feasible.

Use a disc lock -- a device mounted onto a brake disc, with a pin going through either a cutaway space inside the disc or one of the small holes on the disc itself. Officials said the lock needs to be thick enough so it hits the fork tube or swing arm to prevent the motorcycle from being rolled away. A disc lock with an alarm that is activated when it senses movement is recommended.

Cover the motorcycle with a basic, non-named cover to conceal the model from what the JSO calls "drive-by hunters," who are looking to steal a specific model.

Block the motorcycle in with cars.

Use a high-quality lock with a cable or chain strung through the wheels or frame and secure to a fixed object that is difficult to defeat (light post) or other motorcycle(s). Officials said a chain with a sleeve that protects against scratches and is designed to make it difficult to cut through a link is recommended.

Lock multiple motorcycles together.

Install an alarm that goes off when motion is sensed. Officials recommended an alarm with a drain sensor, which monitors the electrical system to detect when someone is trying to hot-wire the motorcycle.

Install a GPS or other tracking device so that police can quickly track stolen motorcycles and recover it still intact.

Do not store the title in the motorcycle's storage compartment, tank bag or saddle bag. Officials said to leave it at home in a secure location.

Carry the motorcycle's registration and insurance ID card on you.

Take pictures of the motorcycle, especially of anything unique, and have it readily available to give to law enforcement for broadcast.

Florida was ranked No. 2 for motorcycle thefts in all of 2017, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information about motorcycle thefts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Officials said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.