JSO responds to a person shot on Argyle Business Loop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is on the scene of a person shot on Argyle Business Loop.

JSO says it doesn't know if an armed suspect is still inside of a house. Police have evacuated several residences until further notice.

News4Jax has a crew on the scene and has learned that at least two people are help up inside a condo inside The Cottages at Argyle, which is a gated community.

Jacksonville police are blocking the entrance to the gated community as they work to secure the scene.

#JSO is working a person shot in the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop. It is unknown if the armed and dangerous suspect is inside the residence. Several residences have been evacuated until further notice. Thank you for your patience. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 9, 2018

