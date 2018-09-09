News

JSO responds to a person shot on Argyle Business Loop

It's believed 2 people are held up in a condo inside The Cottages at Argyle

By Jennifer Ready - Reporter, Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor, Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is on the scene of a person shot on Argyle Business Loop.

JSO says it doesn't know if an armed suspect is still inside of a house. Police have evacuated several residences until further notice.

News4Jax has a crew on the scene and has learned that at least two people are help up inside a condo inside The Cottages at Argyle, which is a gated community.

Jacksonville police are blocking the entrance to the gated community as they work to secure the scene. 

This story will be updated once more information becomes available. 

