JSO search for man who robbed two pizza chain restaurants

The armed robber at Pizza Hut (left) and Domino's Pizza. Photos courtesy of JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes that the same armed robber that robbed a Pizza Hut on March 25 is the same man that robbed a Domino's Pizza on April 7.

The Pizza Hut, located at 12525 Philips Hwy., was robbed on March 25 by a man who was covering his nose and mouth with a mask, according to police. The robber, wielding a handgun, demanded money. Police said he got the money and fled the store.

On April 7, a Domino's Pizza at 12200 San Jose Blvd. was robbed by an unknown man who was wearing a mask that covered his nose and mouth, police said.

Based on photos from each of the pizza chain's video cameras, police believe that the same man robbed both restaurants.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

