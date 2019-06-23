JSO Searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman with Alzheimer's.

Melanie Welch, 61, was last seen on Friday. She's believed to be driving a red 2011 red, Chevy Equinox with Florida tag JWZJ48.

Ms. Welch is 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a tan shirt and pants.

