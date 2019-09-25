JSO searching for missing 85-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking help to find an 85-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking for Bill Edwin Clyburn, who was last seen walking away from a residential facility using his walker at around 7 a.m., authorities said.

Clyburn has been diagnosed with dementia and becomes disoriented at times, police said.

Clyburn is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray collared shirt with stripes, blue jeans and a black hat, police said.

Anyone who might know Clyburn's location is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500.

