JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with dementia.

John Whitley, 86, was last seen on Kerle Street in the Murray Hill Area, police said Friday night.

He's described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 161 pounds.

Police said Whitley walks with a cane. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt and brown shorts.

If you've seen him call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.