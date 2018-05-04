Missing teenager could be in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Quinton Brubaker-Gass Jr. was reported missing in Perry, Florida on Wednesday.

An investigation has determined that he may be in Jacksonville or its surrounding areas.

Brubaker-Gass may be driving a black 2015 Chrysler Town and Country van with Florida Tag HYZ Z61.

Due to the circumstances involved in his disappearance, the Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in ascertaining his safety.

Anyone with information regarding Brubaker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.



