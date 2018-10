JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a woman who disappeared Friday in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said because of circumstances involved in the disappearance of Cathy Miles, 65, they are hoping to ensure she is safe.

Miles is described as 5 feet tall and 135 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Miles’ whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

