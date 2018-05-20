Jacksonville police seek missing man, 82, with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man with dementia.

Police responded to the 7600 block of India Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday regarding the missing man.

Officials said Richard Barrineau, 82, recently had heart surgery and is diagnosed with dementia. He left his home at 5:30 a.m. Saturday without anyone knowing.

It was determined Barrineau was last seen at Atlantic Self Storage at 10916 Atlantic Blvd. in Jacksonville at 6 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Barrineau is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt with "Canadian PD" on it, blue jeans and a baseball cap with "Korean Vet" on it.

Barrineau was driving a bronze 2013 Hyundai Accent with Florida tag ACXL71, officials said.

Anyone who knows Barrineau's whereabouts or has seen the vehicle since 6 p.m. Saturday is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.