JSO seeks suspect who allegedly fired a shot at an officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of firing a shot at an officer in San Marco around 1 a.m. Saturday.

JSO said the officer saw the man outside a closed business in the square on San Marco Boulevard. Police said the man pulled a gun and fired a shot at the officer before running off.

The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

A foot chase then followed. The man was last seen running north on Hendricks Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 40 years old. He is 5-foot- 8 with dark reddish- brown hair in a ponytail and a goatee.

Anyone who knows where this person might be can call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

