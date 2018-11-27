JSO seeks to identify man found dead in park off San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found dead earlier this month in the Miramar area near San Marco, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The man's body -- which was dressed in a striped shirt, pants, belt and shoes -- was discovered Nov. 6 in a park area off San Jose Boulevard near Brookwood Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police described him as a white male between 30 and 50 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 97 pounds and having dark brown hair with a full beard and mustache. Police noted he appeared emaciated. They said he did not have any tattoos, dental restorations or surgical scars.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

