JSO: Person detained after man shot at Mandarin condo complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a shooting at a Mandarin condominium complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He is expected to be OK.

Jacksonville police were called to the Mandarin Glen Condos on Ricky Drive, east of San Jose Boulevard, around 1:10 p.m.

Detectives said a man in his 20s was found shot in a grassy area of the condo parking lot. They said he was shot on the property and that a person of interest was detained.

The victim was taken to Memorial hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they will be checking surveillance video at the complex and talking with any witnesses who might have heard or seen the shooting.

