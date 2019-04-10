JSO: Shooting victim dies after driving himself to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Moncrief Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital around 1:15 a.m. before he died. There were two small children and a woman in the car as well. According to JSO, they were not injured.

While detectives have not said where the shooting took place, investigators could be seen at the Majestic Plaza apartment complex on Moncrief Road. That's where evidence markers were placed on the ground of the parking lot. Crime scene tape and JSO's Crime Scene Unit also surrounded the complex.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.