JSO: 65-year-old man threatens son with gun, fires shot in home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday night at a house on Jacksonville's Westside after he threatened his son with a gun and fired off a round inside the home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to an investigator, police were called to the house on Melvin Circle East just after 7 p.m. The man's son called JSO shortly after he arrived at his father's home, which is when the dad began making threats to harm his son as well as himself.

When first responders arrived, police said, the man continued making threats and fired his weapon. The bullet did not strike anyone.

A first responder said the man has health issues and hasn't been doing well after a recent death in the family.

After about an hour, the man exited the home in a wheelchair and surrendered to police, an investigator said.

