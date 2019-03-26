Police officer charged with capital sexual battery on child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer was charged with capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old, the Sheriff's Office revealed on Tuesday.

According to Undersheriff Pat Ivey, Matthew Butler, is a nine year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. Police were made aware the officer was in possession of a photo of a young girl.

After a thorough investigation, Butler was arrested, Ivey said. He was the 2nd JSO employee arrested in 2019.

The officer's arrest comes four days after the arrest of a veteran police officer. Rodney Bryant, 32, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and removed from duty.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bryant was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend and another woman that began at a Southside gentlemen's club. As they drove away, police said Bryant pulled over, retrieved a gun from the trunk of the car and pointed the firearm at the women.

