JSO: Woman dies after vehicles goes off road, hits tree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Orange Park woman died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash last week near Beauclerc, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was identified Thursday by police as 32-year-old Carly J. Cotugno.

Officers responded about 1:50 a.m. Jan. 5 to a crash at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Old St. Augustine Road.

Investigators learned that Cotugno's vehicle was traveling north on Old St. Augustine Road, approaching San Jose Boulevard, when the vehicle left the roadway, striking the curb and continuing until it hit a tree.

Police said Cotugno was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Tuesday.

The investigation continues, detectives said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this is the fifth reported traffic fatality in 2019.

