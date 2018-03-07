JTA awarded $16.9 million grant for First Coast Flyer project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority was awarded a $16.9 million grant that will be used for the First Coast Flyer bus rapid transit east corridor, or Red Line.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

The Red Line is an 18.5-mile corridor, the fourth of five segments in the network. JTA officials said the Red Line will nearly double the footprint of the existing First Coast Flyer system.

"The signing of this Capital Investment Grant Agreement is another significant step in the First Coast Flyer program for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority,” said JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “The First Coast Flyer initiative has already transformed travel in the northeast Florida region with the Green and Blue lines which were launched in December 2015 and December 2016 respectively.”

The East Coast Corridor project's $33.9 million cost is funded by the Federal Transit Administration, the Florida Department of Transportation and the JTA. The project includes 21 branded stations, transit signal priority at 32 intersections-holding green lights, to allow buses to move through intersections without stopping-and off-board fare collection.

"The continued growth and expansion of the First Coast Flyer is connecting our communities in

exciting new ways," said Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla. "This added means of transportation between downtown and the beaches enhances our economic and cultural opportunities while improving safety and efficiency. I commend JTA for its continued efforts to improve accessibility in our fast-growing communities."

The Green and Blue lines comprise 20.5 miles and laid the foundation for a regional transportation network that has boosted our economy and enhanced the quality of life in the community. When completed, the First Coast Flyer will cover 57 miles and will be the largest bus rapid transit system of its kind in the Southeast.

"This is a move in the right direction,” said Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla.. “I have testified in Congress in support of continued funding for the completion of this project. The First Coast Flyer will provide an affordable and reliable way for Jacksonville families to travel to work, school, home and our local attractions. Not only will it offer quick travel time and frequent service, it will also improve the air quality in our community. I am pleased funding has been secured for the BRT East project."

