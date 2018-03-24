Judge denies motion for acquittal in trial of Pulse gunman's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - A U.S. District judge denied Noor Salman's attorneys' motion to dismiss all charges against her Friday.

Salman is the widow of Pulse Nightclub shooter Oman Mateen. Salman is charged with lying to the FBI and conspiracy.

A report from WKMG-TV states "The motion was filed after an FBI special agent testified that cellphone tower evidence shows Mateen and Salman could not have driven to Pulse nightclub on June 8."

