Judge denies release for suspected serial jet stowaway

CHICAGO - A judge has denied a request to release from jail a woman with a history of sneaking onto planes whose attorney wanted her sent to a nonprofit facility.

Cook County Judge Donald Pararese Jr. on Wednesday denied the request from Marilyn Hartman's attorney to send her to A Safe Haven, which provides housing and counseling for former jail inmates. Hartman faces charges including theft and trespassing after the 66-year-old Grayslake woman was arrested when authorities say she sneaked onto a flight to London last month at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Pararese warned her to stay away from airports, but she was arrested again at O'Hare about a week later.

Hartman's attorney argued Wednesday that Hartman has been cooperative with authorities. But the judge said, "She hasn't been cooperative with me."

