Judge tosses lawsuit against FDLE agent in Michelle O'Connell case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal judge threw out a civil lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent who once led the investigation into the death of Michelle O'Connell, one of the most controversial cases in St. Johns County history.

The lawsuit filed in March 2017 by attorneys for Deputy Jeremy Banks, O'Connell's boyfriend, claimed that former FDLE agent Rusty Rodgers gave misleading information to O'Connell's family members about the nature of her death.

O’Connell died in September 2010 of a gunshot wound inflicted by the service weapon belonging to Banks. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family has long contended that she did not take her own life.

A previous lawsuit filed by Banks' attorneys was dismissed in February 2015 by U.S. District Judge Brian Davis. But because the complaint was dismissed without prejudice, Banks was allowed to refile the case.

