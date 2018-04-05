Jury convicts former Flagler County elections supervisor

A Flagler County jury on Thursday found a former Flagler County Supervisor of Elections guilty of seven felony charges involving illegally recorded conversations with county and state officials.

After less than three hours of deliberations, Kimberle Weeks was found guilty of six counts of interception of oral communication and one count of unlawful disclosure of wire interception.

Victims in the case included Secretary of State Ken Detzner and Palm Coast City Clerk Virginia Smith.

Weeks was indicted in May 2015 after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. Her office was raided and electronic equipment was seized in January. Weeks had resigned midway through her second term, days after that raid.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

