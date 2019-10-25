Jury finds Kelley Permenter guilty of DUI manslaughter in boy's death

Kelley Permenter is on trial on a charge of DUI manslaughter in a March 2017 crash that killed 12-year-old Hunter Cope.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a week-long trial, Kelley Permenter was convicted Firday of DUI manslaughter and two other charges in the death of 12-year-old Hunter Cope.

Hunter Cope's family has waited two years for justice. Police said Permenter hit and killed the boy as he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Wonderwood Connector and A1A walking to Mayport Middle School two years ago.

Investigators found Permenter had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time. The defense attorney didn't contest that Permenter​​​​​​ was impaired, but claimed in his closing argument that Hunter walked into traffic and his death was a preventable accident.

The jury of four women and two men took less than two hours to find Permenter guilty of the DUI manslaughter charges, as well as DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

After the verdict, Hunter's mother, Crystal, said Permenter got what she deserved, but that doesn't mean the family will ever have closure.

Permenter​​​​​​, who has been out of bond awaiting trial for the last two years, was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom. She faces 15 years in prison or longer when she is sentenced Nov. 25.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.