Jury scam targets Clay County residents

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Con artists are making phone calls, posing as authoritative figures including deputies, threatening people with arrest, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said people are being told they "missed jury duty", and in some cases are being asked for money and personal financial information.

Clay County deputies said it is all a scam. The sheriff's office will not call and make any of these statements, threats or requests, nor will any other departments.

Anyone who received a phone call from a scammer and provided the caller with funds or financial information should call the communications department of the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512 to file a report.

