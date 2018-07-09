Jury selection begins in St. Augustine double murder trial

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Nearly three years after authorities said James Colley Jr. shot his estranged wife and her friend in a rampage at the couple's St. Johns County home, jury selection begins Monday in the 38-year-old's double murder trial.

Colley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking in the August 2015 shooting of Amanda Colley, 36, and Lindy Dobbins, 39.

Before Amanda Colley was killed, she had taken out a restraining order against James Colley, but authorities said Colley ignored the order and burned his wife's clothes in the yard, among other violations.

At a court hearing Aug. 27, 2015, a judge told Colley to stay away from his wife and handed down a 60-day suspended sentence on the restraining order violation charge.

But immediately following the hearing, Colley went to his father’s home to get a gun and then drove to the couple’s home, opening fire on Amanda Colley and her friends, according to prosecutors.

Dobbins was fatally shot as she and another friend, Rachel Hendricks, hid in a closet. Amanda Colley was slain as she took cover inside a bathroom.

Authorities said Colley was looking for Lamar Douberly, who he suspected of having a relationship with his wife, when he walked up through the backyard and opened fire into the residence.

Douberly and another person escaped the home without harm.

The sudden violence at the upscale home near World Golf Village spawned a massive manhunt that included a nationwide alert to be on the lookout for him.

He was arrested following a traffic stop in Norton, Virginia, after another driver reported nearly being run off the road. He was later extradited to Florida.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Colley is convicted.

