Jury selection to begin in ex-City Council member's fraud trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two former Jacksonville City Council members will head to federal court this week for the start of their trial on charges that include conspiracy and fraud.

Jury selection for Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, who are not related, is slated for Wednesday. The charges stem from loans taken out by Katrina Brown's family barbecue sauce business.

In December 2016, the FBI and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office raided the Jerome Brown Barbecue Sauce plant on Commonwealth Avenue. Detectives left with boxes of evidence.

Since then, both Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy and fraud. The 38-count indictment alleges the two were involved in the fraudulent handling of nearly $3 million in federal and city loans and grants. The feds say the money did not go where it was intended.

Since the indictment, there have been numerous legal twists and turns. Katrina and Reggie Brown wanted separate trials. That did not happen.

Katrina Brown's first court-appointed attorney withdrew from the case. She was given two new attorneys. Six weeks ago, Brown declared she wanted to represent herself in court.

Attorney Rhonda Peoples-Waters, who is not associated with the case, says that could be problematic.

"Even though you may know your case very well, and there's no doubt she knows her case better than anyone, the question is, does she know how to present the case in the legal manner you learned from legal training?" Peoples-Waters said.

News4Jax requested comment from Katrina and Reggie Brown on Tuesday.

Reggie Brown said he will not say anything to the media regarding the situation for the duration of the process. Katrina Brown did not immediately return a phone call.

Katrina Brown was not on the City Council when the business received the city loan and grant. Reggie Brown was on the City Council and voted to approve it in 2011.

According to the indictment, Reggie Brown later had two companies that claimed to be doing work for the barbeque business, but federal investigators said the companies did no work. The indictments said it was a way to funnel loan money back to the barbeque business. Reggie Brown vehemently denies that.

As for the case itself, it's expected much of the testimony will be from bankers and financial experts laying out how the money was spent and the alleged involvement of the two former council members.

