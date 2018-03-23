Justice4DJBroadus: Family, community call for police accountability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local activists and family members met Thursday night in Jacksonville to call for accountability in the shooting death of Dominic Jerome “DJ” Broadus II.

Broadus, 31, was found dead last month behind a home on a large, rural property off Southern States Nursery Road in Baker County.

According to the incident report, a 29-year-old man who is related to a retired Baker County sheriff's deputy, was taken in for questioning, but never charged.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee and the family of Broadus gathered at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Springfield Learning Center on Main Street to demand justice.

"I'm for a police accountability committee in Jacksonville, in Baker County, all over the country. I think they should have a police accountability committee. I hear too many incidents," said Dominic Broadus Sr.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation into Broadus' death.

