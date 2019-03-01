Katherine Helmond, star of ‘Soap' & ‘Who's The Boss?', dies at 89

Actress Katherine Helmond arrives at the 11th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Katherine Helmond, who starred in shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Who’s the Boss,” “Soap,” and “Coach,” has passed away at the age of 89, according to reports.

Helmond died February 23 at her home in Los Angeles, Variety reports.

Reports say her death was due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

Helmond played "Mona Robinson" in “Who’s the Boss?” (1984–1992). She also played "Jessica Tate" on primetime soap sitcom, “Soap.” Another role was playing Debra Barone’s mother Lois Whelan on “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2004).

