Keystone Light giving away year's worth of free rent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Keystone Light beer wants to pay your rent for a year!

The brand is kicking off a campaign to give a year's worth of free rent to 13 'Keystone Light' fans.

It's a part of a marketing strategy from parent-company MillerCoors.

The company says it's trying to win over younger drinkers who likely need financial security.

Sweepstakes winners will get the free rent in the form of a $12,000 check.

Other prizes include an inflatable 'Keystone Light' chair and shower curtain.

The giveaway runs through the end of September.

Live rent free courtesy of Keystone Light. Click here to win free rent for a year and other smooth prizes: https://t.co/i8IVVDwWpV pic.twitter.com/ovZwbzpGAb — Keystone Light (@KeystoneLightUS) August 7, 2019

