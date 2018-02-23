News

KFC apologizes over chicken shortage with cheeky ad

and Twitter LOVES it

By Carianne Luter - Associate producer
The Colonel appears to have won back some fans as the 'KFC crisis' continues. A chicken shortage closed hundreds of stores in the UK this week. 

KFC has published a very cheeky apology ad in Friday's Sun newspaper. 

The takeout giant took out a full-page ad showing an empty bargain bucket with the usual "KFC" logo replaced by "FCK". It follows with, "We're sorry." 

The ploy seems to have worked - as people flocked to social media to praise the under-fire firm.

