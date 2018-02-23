KFC apologizes over chicken shortage with cheeky ad

The Colonel appears to have won back some fans as the 'KFC crisis' continues. A chicken shortage closed hundreds of stores in the UK this week.

KFC has published a very cheeky apology ad in Friday's Sun newspaper.

The takeout giant took out a full-page ad showing an empty bargain bucket with the usual "KFC" logo replaced by "FCK". It follows with, "We're sorry."

The ploy seems to have worked - as people flocked to social media to praise the under-fire firm.

KFC apologises with a full page ad in today's Metro. A masterclass in PR crisis management.#KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZF4SfAuHl5 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 23, 2018

Quite a clever and amusing ad from KFC apologising for the fact they have no chicken! #kfc #advertising #metro pic.twitter.com/CKpEjXcPnA — Suellen Peskett (@suellen_design) February 23, 2018

Not really sure this makes things better....a simple sorry would have sufficed, rather than trying to be down with the kids. For KFC's sake pic.twitter.com/jLvljvnEe3 — Mark Amies (@Superfast72) February 23, 2018

