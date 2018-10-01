Kids of the 90s rejoice: Classic Trix Shapes are back

MINNEAPOLIS - “Silly rabbit! Trix are for kids!

A wish is coming true for 90's kids. General Mills is bringing back the iconic fruity shapes in Trix!

"After receiving thousands of social media comments, mentions and requests for the return of the iconic cereal shape, Trix is officially announcing the return of the 90s favorite – Classic Trix Fruity Shapes," General Mills announced on Monday.

Trix first debuted the fruity shapes in 1991, establishing its place in 90s pop culture history, especially among kids growing up in this era. In 2006, the cereal returned to its original round shape, where it has remained ever since, General Mills said.

Trix fans have been asking for a shapes comeback for years, the announcement said.

In just the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,000 requests, with fans asking things like, 'How many retweets to bring shapes back?' or 'Is there a secret stash of Trix Shapes you can send me?' The wait is over. Classic Trix Fruity Shapes are back and here to stay.

