Knife, stun gun pulled in dispute at St. Augustine McDonald's

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An Elkton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he threatened a group of people with a switchblade and stun gun at a St. Augustine McDonald's.

John Jay Smith, 60, was released from the St. Johns County jail after posting $8,500 bond on felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, burglary with assault and armed trespassing.

The charges stem from a dispute between Smith and four other people that unfolded outside the McDonald's on U.S. 1 about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Smith's arrest report.

The victims told deputies they were minding their own business when Smith, who was carrying a knife, launched into an unprovoked outburst: "Get out of my country. You do not deserve to eat here."

Witnesses said the victims had retreated to their car when Smith went to his vehicle and returned with a stun gun. That's when they said Smith reached into an open window with the weapon in hand.

The driver, who leaned away to avoid the weapon, backed into a pole while trying to get away.

McDonald's could not provide surveillance video of the incident. But a manager present said she witnessed what happened. Her statement backed up the victims' version of events.

The report stated Smith, who appeared intoxicated, suggested the victims instigated the dispute by taunting him. It noted he did, however, acknowledge brandishing the stun gun.

Deputies recovered a knife and stun gun from Smith. Once in custody, Smith kept repeating the following phrases: "They killed my son. My son was a Marine."

It's unclear whether hate crime charges will be filed. A spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office acknowledged the language used in the incident would be considered in the case.

Prosecutors could not verify whether Smith had a son who was killed in action overseas.

One of the victims told News4Jax in a phone interview that the whole episode has the group scared. From now on, he said, they plan to be much more careful when they go out in public.

"We are scared from the whole situation," said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous. "Not because he got out, but the whole thing. ... The way the whole thing happened was scary."

Reached by phone Wednesday, Smith had no comment.

