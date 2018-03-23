Kraken Cycleboats brings unique way to cruise the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kraken Cycleboats, a Tampa-based company is bringing a new and unique way to cruise along the St. Johns River.

It’s where biking meets boating and boozing and perfect for adults looking for a new way to enjoy a few hours out on the water. The human-powered boat has 10 pedal stations surrounding a bar in the middle.



Their motto is ‘PEDAL PEDAL DRINK’. On this cruise, it’s B.Y.O.B and the captains will take care of the rest.



“You get the best of both worlds. Being on the water, having some cocktails and having a little exercise with it,” said Captain Shawn Marsh, lead captain Kraken Cycleboats.

Each trip covers about six miles. There’s a break halfway through and the boat has room for 15 people in all, allowing space to swap seats during the two hour ride.

Kraken started its tours in downtown Tampa about a year and a half ago- quickly growing the business to three cities across the state.



“It was automatically a hit. We are seeing repeat business, people are coming back about every month and a half or so,” said Marsh.



The company is excited to finally bring the party to Jacksonville, complete with music, a disco ball and so much more. It launches its third location in the River City, Friday at 5 p.m. It will run every day from around 11a.m., with the last boat docking around 11 p.m.



The boat is Coast Guard certified and there’s a licensed captain and first mate on board at all times. For more information, visit their website.



