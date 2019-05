JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Drop everything you're doing, grab your car keys, and head straight for a Krispy Kreme. The beloved and rare, Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is back...but for one day only.



Krispy Kreme posted a video on Instagram announcing the fan-favorite would be hot & ready May 31.

To find the closest location to grab a sweet treat...or a dozen click here.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.