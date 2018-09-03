Kuwaiti shop accused of sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh

A Kuwaiti fishmonger is accused of sticking googly eyes onto fish in order to make them appear more fresh. (Al Bayan Newspaper / Twitter)

There's something fishy going on.

Police in Kuwait shut down a fishmonger on Saturday after the owners were accused of sticking googly eyes on the fish in order to make them appear more fresh, reports the Al Bayan newspaper.

Images of one googley-eyed fish were shared on Twitter, where they went viral.

Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. :-)

via Al Bayan newspaper, @bayan_kw. pic.twitter.com/CcPa73fDQh — Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) September 1, 2018

A rival company in Kuwait responded to the incident by advertising the sale of "fish without cosmetic surgery."

وزارة التجارة تغلق محلا لبيع الأسماك يضع عدسات مزيفة للأسماك لتبدو على انها طازجة! pic.twitter.com/RCj7roilWT — جريدة بيان الكويتية (@Bayan_kw) September 1, 2018

In July, another Kuwaiti fishmonger was accused of stuffing fish with steel nails in order to increase their weight and market value, reports the BBC.

